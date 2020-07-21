Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teleflex by 13.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 9,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 16.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $384.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

