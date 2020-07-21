Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 31,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.98. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,959,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $4,377,708.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,655,117.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,041 shares of company stock valued at $114,040,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

