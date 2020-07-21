Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,509,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.