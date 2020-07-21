24,800 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

