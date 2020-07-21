Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,160,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,040,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 729,013 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 39.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 688,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 607,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 495.2% in the first quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 727,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 605,450 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $298,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

