Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,328 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1,082.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $40.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

