Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 245.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. UBS Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

RF opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

