Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Argus cut their price target on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

