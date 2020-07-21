Parallel Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $389.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $389.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.69.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,646,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

