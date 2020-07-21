Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $2,271,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Avangrid by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. Avangrid Inc has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

