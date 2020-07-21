Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AFL. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

AFL opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.