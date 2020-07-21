Parallel Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.74.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.