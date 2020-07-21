Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 10,367 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 447,642 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 120.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASG opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

