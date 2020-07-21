Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,771 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 64.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,049,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $759,992,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 311.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $372,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,286,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SE shares. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

