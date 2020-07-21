Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $6,266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.82.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,430.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $300.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,759.28 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

