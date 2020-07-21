Parallel Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

