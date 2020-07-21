Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 762.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 588,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 520,400 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

