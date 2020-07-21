Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of WEX by 334.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 124.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

