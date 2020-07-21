Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 106.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 11,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 34.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

