Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 130,085 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,080,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,711,000 after buying an additional 1,007,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Argus lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

