Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 152.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Prudential Public Limited has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.