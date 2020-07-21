Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 145.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $696,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 403,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

