Parallel Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of KHC opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

