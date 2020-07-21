Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1,048.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,301,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $650.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $560.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.74. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $666.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $409,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total value of $8,662,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,866 shares of company stock valued at $49,681,003. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $481.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.36.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

