Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.