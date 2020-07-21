Credit Suisse Group Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $135.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.18.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $133.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,536,820 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

