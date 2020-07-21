Credit Suisse Group Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $135.00

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.18.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $133.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,536,820 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1,096 Shares in Fox Corp Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
1,096 Shares in Fox Corp Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,328 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,328 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
Regions Financial Corp Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Regions Financial Corp Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Owens Corning
Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Owens Corning
Parallel Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Msci Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Msci Inc
Exelon Co. Stake Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC
Exelon Co. Stake Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report