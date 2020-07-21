Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

NYSE SNAP opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $1,607,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,227,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 342,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Snap by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Snap by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

