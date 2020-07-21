Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 220 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

