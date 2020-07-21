19,439 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. TheStreet raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

