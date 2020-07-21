Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 12,408 OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in OneMain by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 776,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in OneMain by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in OneMain by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 20.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

OMF opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

