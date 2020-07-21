Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $76,352,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,968,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $20,411,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 354,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 248,500 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

PNW opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.