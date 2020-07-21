Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $9,420,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,862,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 68,784 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3,739,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

