Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FormFactor by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of FORM opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

