12,001 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of GMAB opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

