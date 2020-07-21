Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 19,220 Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 734.9% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 351,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

