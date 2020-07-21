Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upped their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.