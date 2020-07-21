T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

