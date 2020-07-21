Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,036 shares of company stock worth $84,944,059. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $303.10 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

19,439 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC
19,439 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC
Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 12,408 OneMain Holdings Inc
Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 12,408 OneMain Holdings Inc
Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co.
Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co.
Nokia Oyj Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.
Nokia Oyj Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc.
12,001 Shares in Genmab A/S Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
12,001 Shares in Genmab A/S Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report