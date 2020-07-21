Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,036 shares of company stock worth $84,944,059. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $303.10 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

