Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $415,000 in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth $347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth $228,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 67.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

DOCU stock opened at $201.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $217.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

