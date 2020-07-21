Symmetry Partners LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $326.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

