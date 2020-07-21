Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Lennar stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

