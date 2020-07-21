67,100 Shares in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 67,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of MacroGenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.84. MacroGenics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $465,265. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

