Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

