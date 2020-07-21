49,086 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,610,000 after buying an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genpact by 68.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,212 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Genpact by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,713,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,428,000 after acquiring an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $110,322,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Genpact by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE G opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Genpact’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.