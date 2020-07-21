Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in FTI Consulting by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 386,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCN opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.46 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

