Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

