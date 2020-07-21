Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 131.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $150,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National Inc has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

