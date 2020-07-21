Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after acquiring an additional 501,543 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $495,940,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Shares of ICE opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

