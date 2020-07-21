LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5,185.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.