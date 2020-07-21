Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

